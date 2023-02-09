scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio lauds Assam govt’s efforts to end poaching of one-horned rhinoceros

Leonardo Di Caprio penned a note applauding Assam's accomplishment in ending the poaching of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park.

leonardo dicaprioLeonardo DiCaprio is one of the world's most popular and highly paid actors. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Listen to this article
Leonardo DiCaprio lauds Assam govt’s efforts to end poaching of one-horned rhinoceros
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is quite impressed to see the Assam government’s efforts in stopping rhino poaching in the northeastern Indian state. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Titanic’ star penned a note, applauding Assam’s accomplishment in ending the poaching of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park.

He wrote, “In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

“Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world’s population. This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century,” Leonardo added.

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park (KNP) – located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra river – is the biggest habitat for one-horned rhinos globally and draws visitors from across the globe. In 2015 and 2016, the number of rhinos killed by poachers was 17 and 18, respectively, which subsequently declined to two in 2020 and 2021 and zero in 2022.

Leonardo is an ardent environmentalist. His work to help animals is equally extensive. Through his LDF (Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation) projects, he’s worked to protect endangered species. Reportedly, In 2010, LDF donated USD 1 million to an innovative Nepalese conservation project to preserve the country’s wild tiger population. The LDF has also funded projects to protect the Black Rhino in Tanzania, the lowland gorilla in Central Africa, and the snow leopard in Central Asia. The LDF also pledged USD 7 million in funds towards marine conservation initiatives at the 2014 Our Oceans conference.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 18:24 IST
Next Story

‘Her efforts will motivate many others’: PM Narendra Modi hails tribal woman for preserving more than 150 varieties of millet seeds

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sara, amrtia singh
Nothing, just Sara Ali Khan and her ‘number1’ person Amrita Singh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close