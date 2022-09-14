Leonardo DiCaprio spotted getting close with Gigi Hadid in New York after break-up with Camila Morrone

Hollywood star Leonard DiCaprio doesn’t seem to be too worried about the current spate of memes surrounding his dating choices lately. After breaking up with Camila Morrone, the actor appears to be in a relationship with 27-year-old model, Gigi Hadid. Leonardo has been a subject of much fun and banter on Twitter as he is supposed to famously date only 25-year-olds.

According to Daily Mail, the rumoured couple were spotted getting close at a New York Fashion Week after-party in the city. They seemed to be secluded from the rest of the exclusive party thrown by Leonardo’s friend Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft in SoHo.

“Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday, adding that they caught performances by Diplo and Kodak Black. The rumours about the duo began to brew in July itself, after they were seen spending time together at the opening of a members-only club in NYC. They also hung out at the club later, which seemed to coincide with Leonardo and Camila’s break-up.

While reasons about the couple’s split are still unknown, they parted ways right after Camila’s 25th birthday. Following that, Leo became a popular meme and a joke during the Emmys, as it is believed that he wouldn’t date anyone who is 25 and over.