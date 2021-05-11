scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio is unmoved by Lily Gladstone’s soft gaze in first stills of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon revolves around the investigation into a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 11:52:58 am
Leonardo DiCaprio Lily Gladstone Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon stillKillers of the Flower Moon is expected to release next year. (Photo: Apple TV/Instagram)

Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon has brought the audience to one conclusion already – it isn’t going to present actor Leonardo DiCaprio like anything we’ve seen before. The first look of DiCaprio from the upcoming crime-drama was released by Apply TV on Monday, leaving fans curious and intrigued, all at once.

The still shared by the Apply TV’s official Instagram handle also shows actor Lily Gladstone sitting at a dining table with DiCaprio, gazing at him earnestly, as DiCaprio is unmoved by her interest, lost in his own thoughts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the book (2017) of the same name by David Grann. The film revolves around the investigation of a series of murders and killings of wealthy Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma in early 1920s, after oil was discovered on their land.

While Lily Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman and heir to one such fortune, Leonardo DiCaprio dons the role of a white man Ernest Burkhart, nephew of powerful rancher William Hale (Robert De Niro), who wants to acquire his side of Oklahoma.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon probably the last Western to be made like this: Screenwriter Eric Roth

The first image itself suggests that even as Lily’s Mollie Burkhart cannot admire DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart enough, she is presumably unaware of the latter’s plan. The couple’s relationship,  who fall in love in Oklahoma, forms the backdrop of the movie.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the sixth collaboration of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. They previously worked together in Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Also read |Roger Federer tries to convince Robert De Niro to shoot film in Switzerland, actor says ‘Call Hanks.’ Watch

The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Janae Collins, Jillian Dion, Louis Cancelmi, William Belleau, Cara Jade Myers, Jason Isbell, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and others. Native American actor Lily Gladstone is known for movies like Winter in the Blood, Certain Women, and more recently First Cow.

Killers of the Flower Moon went on floors on April 19 after getting delayed for months due to the spread of the coronavirus.

