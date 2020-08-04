Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way signs film and TV deal with Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming projects with Appian Way also include the upcoming Martin Scorsese film. (Photo: Reuters) Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming projects with Appian Way also include the upcoming Martin Scorsese film. (Photo: Reuters)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s production house Appian Way has signed a film and TV deal with Apple. The multi-year deal between the production house and the streaming platform will cover feature films, television projects and unscripted features.

This includes the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, that stars DiCaprio alongside Robert De Niro, and a series order for Shining Girls, a thriller starring Elisabeth Moss. Both these projects are being backed by Appian Way.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way has previously bankrolled films like The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Ides of March among others. They have also produced documentaries like Sea of Shadows, Ice on Fire, and And We Go Green.

Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV has built a strong slate of storytellers which include Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Idris Elba, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims and Simon Kinberg among others.

Recently, Apple scored seven nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards for its Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell series The Morning Show. Apple TV series like Servant, See and Defending Jacob have garnered great reviews. The platform also recently premiered Tom Hanks starrer Greyhound.

