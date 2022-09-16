Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have known each other ‘for some time’, says her father amid dating rumours: ‘He is a very nice man’

Model Gigi Hadid’s father, real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, said that he likes her rumoured new boyfriend actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but stopped short of confirming their relationship. He told the Daily Mail that he doesn’t interfere in his daughter’s personal life, and has no say about who she dates.

Rumours about Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, began swirling days after it was reported that he had broken up with his girlfriend of several years, model-actor Camila Morrone. The news was followed by a torrent of jokes on social media about DiCaprio perceived tendency to date women who are significantly younger than him. This has been a recurring gag even at industry events, with host Kenan Thompson making a reference about DiCaprio’s dating life at the recent Emmy Awards.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Mohamed Hadid said that DiCaprio and his daughter have known each other for years. “I met Mr DiCaprio in St Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him,” he said. He added, “They are friends – they have known each other for some time. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know.”

Rumours about the two began circulating after they were spotted together at a club recently. A source told E! News that neither DiCaprio nor Hadid want a relationship at the moment, and are taking it slow. “Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” the source said. “Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.”

Hadid was in an on-and-off relationship with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik from 2015 to 2021. They also have a child together. DiCaprio has previously been linked with Nina Agdal, Gisele Bundchen, Rihanna, Bar Rafaeli and others.