Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCapiro and Camila Morrone call it quits, months after her 25th birthday

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone dated each other for four years and have ended their relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly ended their relationship. (Photo:Instagram/leonardodicaprio/camilamorrone)

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly ended their four-year-long relationship. The former couple led a private life when it was about their relationship and the reason behind their break-up remains unknown. However, according to multiple reports, they had grown apart and decided to end the relationship on good terms and mutual respect for each other.

Camila recently celebrated her 25th birthday in June and the couple was last spotted together celebrating the American Independence Day together on July 4. While speculations around the reason of their break-up are many, it is also well known that Leonardo has a history of dating only women who are under 25 years of age. However, things with Camila seemed to have taken a serious turn when Leonardo brought her as a date for the 2020 Oscar ceremony, a move that surprised many of his friends and fans.

The Sun quoted a source as saying, “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There` are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Both of them have spotted earlier enjoying a private and peaceful time at beaches and going for vacation away from the public attention.

When the duo started dating, they were trolled online for the age difference with Leonardo being 47. However, Camila had retorted by saying that everyone should be allowed to date whoever they want, irrespective of the age difference.

Leonardo’s dating history has been consistent with women who are under the age of 25. He dated model Gisele Bundchen for five years until 2005, the same year when she turned 25. He was with Bar Rafaeli before calling it quits in 2009, also the year when Bar turned 25. Actor Blake Lively was 23-years-old when dated Leonardo for a few months.

Leonardo has dated model Erin Heatherton, 22, actor Toni Garrm, when she was 21. Kelly Rohrbach and Leonardo dated in 2016 and ended it when she turned 25. Leonardo also dated Danish model Nina Agdal for a year until she turned 25

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:09:19 pm
