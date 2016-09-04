Lena Dunham apologizes to Odell Beckham Jr for her comment

Lena Dunham has apologised to American football star Odell Beckham Jr. Lena Dunham has apologised to American football star Odell Beckham Jr.

Actress Lena Dunham has apologised to American football star Odell Beckham Jr after she made a statement that he ignored her at Met Gala. The 30-year-old Girls star received intense criticism on social media following her interview with Amy Schumer in which the actress said she thought Beckham ignored her at the star-studded event because he was not attracted to her, reported People magazine.

Dunham shared a long note on Instagram asking for apology from New York Giants player and his fans.”I owe Odell Beckham Jr an apology. Despite my moments of bravado, I struggle at industry events (and in life) with the sense that I don’t represent a certain standard of beauty and so, when I show up to the Met Ball surrounded by models and swan-like actresses it’s hard not to feel like a sack of

flaming garbage.

“This felt especially intense with a handsome athlete as my dinner companion and a bunch of women I was sure he’d rather be seated with. But I went ahead and projected these insecurities and made totally narcissistic assumptions about what he was thinking, then presented those assumptions as facts. I feel terrible about it,” she wrote.

Dunham also revealed that after going through all the comments on the social media she could actually feel how unfair she was. “Because after listening to lots of valid criticism, I see how unfair it is to ascribe misogynistic thoughts to someone I don’t know AT ALL. Like, we have never met, I have no idea the kind of day he’s having or what his truth is.

“But most importantly, I would never intentionally contribute to a long and often violent history of the over-sexualization of black male bodies- as well as false accusations by white women towards black men,” she continued.

Adding to the same post she continued writing, “I’m so sorry, particularly to OBJ, who has every right to be on his cell phone. The fact is I don’t know about his state of mind (I don’t know a lot of things) and I shouldn’t have acted like I did.”

