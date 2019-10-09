Toggle Menu
Len Wiseman to direct John Wick spin-off Ballerina

John Wick spin-off Ballerina centres on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.

Len Wiseman
Len Wiseman will be directing John Wick spin-off Ballerina. (Photo: Len Wiseman/ Instagram)

John Wick spin-off Ballerina has found its director in Len Wiseman.

The movie centres on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, reported Deadline.

Shay Hatten, the scribe of Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, has penned the script.

The female assassin, who is trained in ballet, was glimpsed in Parabellum. At this point, there is no clarity whether Reeves will appear in the spin-off.

The actor, however, will serve as executive producer on the project, which will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

