Sean Connery’s cause of death revealed

Sean Connery passed away on October 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)

Hollywood legend Sean Connery died in his sleep from pneumonia, heart failure and old age, his death certificate has revealed.

The legendary Scottish star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond and featured in a string of cult hits in his five-decade-long career, had passed away in Bahamas on October 31 at the age of 90.

According to the death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Sean Connery died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia as well as atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rate that can cause an increased risk of strokes, heart failure and other complications.

Connery made his acting debut in 1956 with BBC production of Requiem for a Heavyweight, but his career breakthrough came when producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman roped him to play James Bond, the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming.

He first played the role of 007 in 1962’s Dr No, which he followed up with From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

In addition to his role as the first James Bond, his other notable films include The Untouchables, The Rock and Murder on the Orient Express.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Sean Connery earned an Academy Award, multiple Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards, as well as two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards.

