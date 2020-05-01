LeBron James reveals official title of Space Jam 2

LeBron James has announced that the sequel of 1996 Space Jam has been titled Space Jam: A New Legacy. (Photo: LeBron James/Instagram) LeBron James has announced that the sequel of 1996 Space Jam has been titled Space Jam: A New Legacy. (Photo: LeBron James/Instagram)

The LeBron James-led sequel to 1996 blockbuster Space Jam has been titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, the professional basketball player has announced.

James posted a brief video of himself wearing a hat on his Instagram with the logo of Space Jam: A New Legacy. He also announced that the movie will be released in 2021.

The project is being directed by Malcolm D. Lee, best known for helming the 2017 comedy Girls Trip.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Sonequa Martin-Green and Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle will also feature alongside James.

The NBA star and his business partner Maverick Carter are also producing the movie alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Duncan Henderson.

The original 1996 live-action/animated film featured Michael Jordan in the lead. In the movie, Jordan teams up with Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes gang to defeat evil alien basketball players.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.