Leaving Neverland trailer: The Michael Jackson documentary deserves your attention

Leaving Neverland caused quite a furore when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival a few weeks ago. Based on the accounts of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, the documentary delves into the years when the two were allegedly sexually abused by Michael Jackson.

The trailer of Dan Reed’s documentary is out. In the trailer, we see the two men talk about the kind of attention that Michael Jackson gave them when he invited them to live in his mansion, Neverland, along with their families. The documentary includes interviews with the two men, their mothers, wives and other members of their families.

Watch the trailer of Leaving Neverland here:

The film received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival when it premiered there.

Jackson’s family has called the two men “perjurers” as the two had earlier testified that Jackson never molested them. A few years after Michael Jackson passed away, the two men came forward with their side of the story again saying that they were in fact, sexually abused.

Director Dan Reed earlier told The Hollywood Reporter, “I didn’t characterise Jackson at all in the film — I think if you watch it you’ll have noticed that it’s a story about these two families and Jackson is an element of that story. But I don’t seek to characterise him at all. I don’t comment on Jackson. It’s not a film about Michael. The film itself is an account of sexual abuse, how sexual abuse happens and then how the consequences play out later in life.”