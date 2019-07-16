Lea Michele to star in Same Time, Next Christmas

Actor Lea Michele is set to star in ABC’s Christmas movie titled Same Time, Next Christmas.

In the movie, the Glee alum will play Olivia Henderson, a young woman who meets her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii.

After being separated by distance and time, the duo reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the sparks fly, but the circumstances force them to stay apart.

“This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album. I’m honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone,” Michele said in a statement to Variety.

Same Time, Next Christmas is scheduled to air in December this year.