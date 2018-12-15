Lawsuit claims Harvey Weinstein bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a lawsuit from an actress who claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her, repeatedly masturbated in front of her, and threatened to harm her career if she objected.

According to the suit, Weinstein pushed her to the ground during a meeting in his office in 2013. He then removed her underwear and began to perform oral sex, as she started to sob in protest. He then asked: “Do you even want to be an actress?,” according to the suit, variety.com reported on Friday.

Weinstein said he was trying to help her and that he was the gateway to her dreams, according to the suit, adding, “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

Lawrence issued a statement on Friday denying that they had a sexual relationship. “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein,” Lawrence said. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

The plaintiff, identified in the suit only as Jane Doe, said she first met Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. She said she went to his suite at the Waldorf Astoria Park City, where Weinstein barged in on her while she was using the bathroom.

She said Weinstein pulled down his pants and masturbated, eventually ejaculating on her skirt.

Weinstein’s attorneys have repeatedly denied that he engaged in non-consensual sex, and alleged that his accusers are lying about consensual relations.