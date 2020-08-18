Laurence Fishburne on reprising Morpheus in The Matrix 4: Not been invited

Laurence Fishburne played Morpheus in the three Matrix films. (Photo: AP)

Actor Laurence Fishburne has revealed he will not be returning to play Morpheus in the upcoming fourth installment of The Matrix, the cult sci-fi franchise.

The 59-year-old actor, who has played the iconic role in the three Matrix films, said he has “not been invited” to reprise the part.

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, the new project is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

“I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,” Fishburne told the New York Magazine.

The actor also acknowledged that Morpheus maybe his most well-known performance, but it is not the only thing he will be remembered for.

“It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better.

“What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu,” he said explaining the multilayered character.

The Matrix 4 will see other franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith return as Neo, Trinity and Niobe.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff are new additions to the series.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Wachowski.

Due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the makers are now hoping to release the film on April 1, 2022.

