Laura Benanti cast on ‘Supergirl?

‘Nashville’ actress Laura Benanti will reportedly join the the upcoming small-screen adaptation of DC Comics book ‘Supergirl’.

The 35-year-old actress is tapped to take on the role of Alura Zor-El, the biological mother of the titular character Kara to be played by former ‘Glee’ star Melissa Benoist, reported Aceshowbiz.

Benanti’s character is described as a strong noblewoman whose wisdom and guidance echoes across space and time, proving invaluable on her daughter’s super journey.

Benanti and Benoist will be joined by ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum Mehcad Brooks, who plays Kara’s love interest Jimmy Olsen.

‘Supergirl’ tells the story of Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, who also lands on Earth after escaping Krypton. She has been hiding the powers she shares with Superman, but later decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be.

