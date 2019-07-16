Toggle Menu
Latin musician Maluma in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me

If talks go through, Maluma will play the fiance to Jennifer Lopez’s pop star in the film. (Photo: Maluma/Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

Latin music superstar Maluma is in negotiations to feature alongside pop diva Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in romantic comedy Marry Me.

If things work out, the Colombian-born singer, whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias, will play the fiance to Lopez’s pop star in the film, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The story revolves around a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and melts down onstage. She picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Directed by Kat Coiro, the film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

John Rogers and Tami Sagher have adapted the screenplay with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

Maluma became a global sensation after collaborating with Madonna for the song Medellin, the debut single off her latest studio album, ‘Madame X’.

