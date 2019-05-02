Late Night trailer: Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling take on the world of late night talk shows

The trailer of Late Night, starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, is out. From what we can figure out from the trailer, the story revolves around a late night talk show that’s failing and how Kaling comes on board to save it.

Thompson plays a late night talk show host whose show is starting to fail. To rescue the show, and to show some diversity in the writer’s room that’s full of men, they decide to hire a woman, Kaling. She comes with no professional comedy experience but her insight and honesty help in making the show better as they decide to play on Thompson’s strengths.

Alongside Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, the film also stars John Lithgow

Watch the trailer of Late Night here:

Late Night premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 and received mostly positive reviews. Variety wrote, “With her declarative snap and ability to go for the jugular, Thompson truly seems like a born talk-show host. Even when she’s just riffing, she grounds Late Night in something real. Yet the movie, while it races forward with snappish energy, is telegraphed and a bit scattershot.”

“An amusing conventional comedy about two women’s struggles in late night TV,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

Late Night is quite reminiscent of the 2010 film Morning Glory that starred Rachel McAdams alongside Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton. Morning Glory centered on a failing talk show host whose show gets new energy when McAdams steps in as the producer.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Late Night releases on June 7.