Late Night review roundup: Critics laud Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling’s comedy

Late Night is a dramedy starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson and directed by Nisha Ganatra. Kaling has also written the screenplay. Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott, and Amy Ryan also star.

Late Night is about a late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury (Thompson) who impulsively hires the first female writer for her programme, Molly Patel (Kaling) after being accused of being a woman who hates women.

Late Night has pleased critics and holds a “fresh” rating of 80 per cent at review aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Smart, timely, and brought to life by a terrific cast, Late Night is a workplace comedy with a lot of heart — and just as many laughs.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt wrote, “Ganatra nimbly mixes classic rom-com tropes with fresher ideas on race, class, and the tangled ideologies of modern feminism, though her tone can also feel scattershot and sometimes too sitcom-ish.”

The Wrap’s Yolanda Machado was of the opinion that, “Kaling qualifies as an expert at writing romantic comedies after five seasons of The Mindy Project. But the romance in Late Night isn’t girl-meets-boy; it’s girl-meets-career.”

Associated Press’ Jake Kyle writes, “It’s an admirably fun and light movie about more serious issues of representation and equality.”

Screenrant’s Sandy Schaefer wrote, “Late Night works as a gently funny (if somewhat toothless) dramedy, thanks to a combination of authentic performances and Kaling’s sincere writing.”