Last Christmas trailer: Emilia Clarke is back with an old school rom-com

After her long stint as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke will grace the silver screen with her upcoming film Last Christmas. The trailer of the movie is out and it reminds us of those old school rom-coms that always leave a smile on viewers’ face.

Here, Clarke plays a woman who works at a Christmas shop and in her family’s words, she has ‘thrown her life away.’ The plot of Last Christmas is given away in the trailer but what still might encourage you to watch this film is its feel-good vibe.

Alongside Emilia Clarke, the film also stars Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson in significant roles.

Paul Feig of Bridesmaids fame has directed Last Christmas that features music by late George Michael. The song “Last Christmas” is one of his most popular tracks.

In the film, Emilia Clarke’s character is shown to have a near-death experience. Clarke had earlier shared with New Yorker that she had a near-death experience while filming for Game of Thrones as she suffered from two brain aneurysms.

Last Christmas releases on November 8.