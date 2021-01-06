scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Lashana Lynch joins Netflix film Matilda

Matilda will follow the story of a five year old, who uses the power of telekinesis to overcome bullies, and protect her friends.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: January 6, 2021 3:15:09 pm
Lashana Lynch will be taking on the role of Ms. Honey in Matilda. (Photo: AP/File)

Actor Lashana Lynch, the Captain Marvel breakout star, is in final negotiations to feature in the screen adaptation of the musical Matilda.

Based on the popular musical stage play version of Roald Dahl’s classic story, the film is a Netflix and Working Title project.

The story follows the titular five-year-old girl, who uses her powers of telekinesis to overcome bullies, including her family and her school’s principal Miss Trunchbull, and protect her friends.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch will play Miss Honey, the kindly teacher that encourages Matilda and her gifts.

Embeth Davidtz played the role in the 1996 film version of Dahl’s book.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the original play, will return to helm the feature adaptation. Tony winner Dennis Kelly is also coming back to pen the screenplay. Veteran actor Ralph Fiennes is attached to play Turnbull.

Lynch is awaiting the release of the new James Bond film No Time to Die, scheduled to be released in April after being postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic and production delays.

