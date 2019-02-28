Lady Gaga quashes relationship rumours with Bradley Cooper

The “Shallow” performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper was the standout moment of Oscars 2019. The duo took the stage and left the audience mesmerised as they sang “Shallow” for which Lady Gaga also won an Oscar for the Best Original Song.

Advertising

The internet was flooded with reports that the performance of the duo looked so real that the two must be dating, even though Cooper is in a relationship with Irina Shayk. However, Gaga addressed the rumours on her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Kimmel started by calling it “one of the greatest performances in the history of the Oscar.” Lady Gaga brought an end to the rumours as she explained that this was the magic of their performance. She said, “People saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, “Shallow”. We worked all week on that performance.”

She added, “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. When you are singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Lady Gaga concluded by saying, “I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job and, fooled you.”

Advertising

Gaga won an Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards.