Lady Gaga shuts down pregnancy rumours with album news

Recently, Lady Gaga also quashed the reports claiming that she and her A Star Is Born co-actor-director Bradley Cooper were dating.

Lady Gaga tweeted in response to her pregnancy rumours. (Photo: Lady Gaga/Facebook)

Lady Gaga has rubbished rumours that she is pregnant by announcing she is working on her next album.

The Oscar winning singer, who broke up with Christian Carino last month, four months after they announced their engagement, took to Twitter to shut down the grapevine.

Gaga revealed she is “pregnant” with her sixth record, a follow-up to her 2016’s ‘Joanne’.

“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 (sic)” Gaga tweeted.

The “Shallow” hitmaker also recently quashed reports claiming that she and her A Star Is Born co-actor Bradley Cooper were dating.

Her break-up and chemistry with her co-star after their “Shallow” performance at the Oscars 2019 may have added fuel to the fire though Cooper is in a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he has a daughter, Lea.

