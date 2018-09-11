Lady Gaga is moved to tears after A Star is Born receives standing ovation

Lady Gaga starrer A Star is Born is being counted as an Oscar contender. Lady Gaga starrer A Star is Born is being counted as an Oscar contender.

Lady Gaga was moved to tears after she received a standing ovation among resounding applause to her Hollywood debut, A Star is Born. The film, which is being touted as an Oscar contender, has been directed by Bradley Cooper, who also co-stars with the singer.

Gaga, 32, accompanied Cooper and other cast members at a Q&A panel at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Sunday. The singer lauded her cast members and Cooper, 43, for putting “every last drop of blood from their heart and their veins on set every single day,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I watched (Cooper) work tirelessly on this film, giving it everything, and you never stopped. Nobody here did,” she said.

When Lukas Nelson, son of music icon Willie Nelson and co-writer of songs on the film, told her, “You just destroyed every single scene you were in”, Gaga broke into tears. Nelson’s praise made the audience to break into applause which instantly drew a standing ovation.

Gaga was seen getting overwhelmed and gradually breaking into tears as she covered her face with her hands. She then mouthed “Please stop, thank you” as the audience began to cheer louder. The singer-actor has received critical acclaim for her performance as Ally, a music protege trying to make it big in showbiz to Cooper’s Jackson, a rocker struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction who falls in love with her.

Cooper spoke about the experience of working with Gaga. He said, “It was the most artistically fulfilling experience that I’ve ever had, and it was the most at home I’ve ever felt ever as an artiste.” Asked if he plans to direct again, Cooper replied, “If someone will fund it, yeah, I’ll do it.”

A Star is Born hits the theatres October 5.

