Friday, August 05, 2022

Lady Gaga confirms Joker sequel casting, to star as Harley Quinn

Reports of Lady Gaga's casting as Harley Quinn have been doing the rounds ever since Todd Phillips confirmed in June that he was working on the sequel with Joaquin Phoenix returning in the lead role.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
August 5, 2022 11:08:37 am
Lady GagaThe complete details about Lady Gaga's role in Joker 2 have been kept under wraps. (Photo: ladygaga/Instagram)

Singer-actor Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in upcoming movie Joker: Folie a Deux. The film is sequel to 2019’s Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study Joker.

Gaga announced her casting in the Warner Bros project via teaser she posted on her Instagram page. The video clip is set to “Cheek to Cheek”, the song Gaga famously covered with legendary singer Tony Bennett.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Reports of Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn have been doing the rounds ever since Phillips confirmed in June that he was working on the sequel with Phoenix returning in the lead role. Unlike the dark and gritty Joker, the sequel is being created as a musical.



Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

