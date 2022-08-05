Lady Gaga confirms Joker sequel casting, to star as Harley Quinn

Singer-actor Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in upcoming movie Joker: Folie a Deux. The film is sequel to 2019’s Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study Joker.

Gaga announced her casting in the Warner Bros project via teaser she posted on her Instagram page. The video clip is set to “Cheek to Cheek”, the song Gaga famously covered with legendary singer Tony Bennett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Reports of Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn have been doing the rounds ever since Phillips confirmed in June that he was working on the sequel with Phoenix returning in the lead role. Unlike the dark and gritty Joker, the sequel is being created as a musical.

Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance as Joker aka Arthur Fleck, one of the most iconic characters from DC comics’ Batman universe.

Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.