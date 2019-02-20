Lady Gaga, fiance Christian Carino break up

Toggle Menu
Lady Gaga and her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, have split up. A representative for the singer-actress confirmed the news.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino started dating in 2017. (Photo: Lady Gaga/Instagram)

Lady Gaga and her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, have split up.

A representative for the singer-actress confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No more details were provided.

Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, began dating in 2017. Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.

Gaga has a big week ahead. She is a double nominee at Sunday’s Academy Awards for her work in A Star Is Born.

Her nominations include Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Shallow”, which won two Grammys and a Golden Globe.

The Academy Awards will air live on Star Movies from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

