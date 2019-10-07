Toggle Menu
Lady Gaga celebrates one year anniversary of A Star Is Born

The soundtrack of A Star Is Born, which was Lady Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally.

Lady Gaga was presented with a plaque honouring A Star Is Born album’s sales milestones. (Photo: Lady Gaga/Twitter)

Lady Gaga marked the first anniversary of the release of the movie album of A Star Is Born.

According to Interscope, the 33-year-old singer-actor was presented with a plaque honouring the album’s sales milestones.

“A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” the singer shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, as she showed off her bubblegum pink hair.

The soundtrack also features, “Shallow,” the award-winning duet between Gaga and film’s director and her co-star Bradley Cooper.

“Shallow” won two Grammys, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during last awards season.

