LA film critics name Parasite year’s best film

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association named the uproarious class satire Parasite the year’s best picture and its maker, Bong Joon Ho, best director.

The critics group convened Sunday in Los Angeles and announced their awards on Twitter, a few days after their New York counterparts chose The Irishman as their best film of 2019. The LA critics selected Martin Scorsese’s mafia epic as their runner-up.

Parasite actor Song Kang Ho, who plays the patriarch of a family of con artists who infiltrate a wealthy family’s home, was also awarded best supporting actor by the critics association.

Best actress went to Mary Kay Place, star of Kent Jones’ acclaimed low-budget character study Diane. Antonio Banderas, star of Pedro Almodovar’s self-reflective drama Pain and Glory took best actor. Best supporting actress was awarded to Jennifer Lopez for Lorene Scafaria’s stripper crime drama Hustlers.

The critics will hand out their awards at a gala on Jan. 11. Elaine May is this year’s previously announced career achievement award winner.

A full list of their selections:

Best picture: Parasite

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane

Best actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Best supporting actress: Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Best supporting actor: Song Kang Ho, Parasite

Best screenplay: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Best cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics

Best documentary: American Factory

Best foreign language film: Pain and Glory

Best score: Dan Levy, I Lost My Body

Best animation: I Lost My Body

Best production design: Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best editing: Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11

