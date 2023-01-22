Kylie Jenner introduces son Aire to the world, explains how to pronounce his name

Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has finally shared the name and has dropped the first photos of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy. Kylie took to her Instagram handle and introduced her son ‘Aire’ to the world. Kylie had initially named her son Wolf, but later revealed that she is changing his name because it didn’t suit him.

Celebrities and family members took their excitement to the comment section after Kylie dropped adorable photos with Aire. Kris Jenner said, “I love you Aire Webster.” Hailey Beiber dropped crying emoticons and called Aire an ‘angel.’ Khloe Kardashian wrote, “The king!!! Young king!!!!! “

The beauty moghul also explained that his name is pronounced as ‘Air’ when a fan account’s post read, “Do you think it is pronounced as air or airey?” Kylie had said in March 2022, “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” The 25-year-old star gave birth to Aire on February 2, 2022. Kylie and Travis share two kids together–Stormi and Aire.

On the personal front, Kylie and Travis have called it quits after years of on-off dating. A source old People that the duo never had an easy relationship. “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business,” the source explained. “She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did,” the source was quoted saying.