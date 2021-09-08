Kylie Jenner announces second pregnancy with emotional video, Kim Kardashian reacts

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child. Jenner confirmed the happy news through an emotional Instagram video.

In the clip, Kylie is seen getting overwhelmed with the news of her pregnancy, and then celebrating the same with her family and loved ones. Kylie also shared a glimpse of her adorable baby bump as her family was seen hugging and showering kisses on her.

The video has over 49 million views already. A ton of celebrities wished Kylie Jenner in the comments section. Supermodel Bella Hadid wrote, “I cant😭😭😭😭 so beautiful. Bawling !!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ best mama. So happy for u.” While Hailey Beiber mentioned, “I love you guys!” A sentimental Kim Kardashian commented, “I’m crying.”

This is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second child. The 24-year-old already has a daughter Stormi with her partner.