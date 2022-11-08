Kumail Nanjiani wants an Eternals and Ms Marvel crossover with Iman Vellani: ‘I think we’d be great on screen together’

Kumail Nanjiani’s entry into the Marvel universe playing Kingo was quite hyped and while it did not live up to the promise, the actor believes that if he’s paired up with Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel, they would look ‘great on screen together.’

Speaking to Bingeworthy podcast, Kumail, who played a superhero disguised as a Bollywood star, said, “I would love to pair up with Ms. Marvel. I just love that show and I thought Iman [Vellani] was so good, and I just got to meet her and hang out with her for the first time, and she’s just such a talented actor and such a wonderful human being and I think we’d be great on screen together. I’d love to be paired up with Ms. Marvel.” Kumail and Iman are both of Pakistani descent.

The 2021 film Eternals met with harsh reviews from the fans as well as the critics. Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals holds 47 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is considerably low for a Marvel film.

Iman Vellani played Ms Marvel in the Disney+ show that released earlier this year. Praised amongst the South Asian audience, as well as the global audience, Ms Marvel holds 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties released in the recent years.

The future of Eternals is also extremely uncertain at this point. Kumail said that he would love to come back but seems like Marvel is yet to make plans to revive the franchise. “I honestly don’t know anything. I would love for Kingo to come back. I love playing that character… That one’s very fun to play, you’re just in a good mood. You do finger guns, you’re like a movie star – what’s not to love? You’re just in a good mood the entire time,” he said. “I’d love to come back, but I genuinely have no idea if or when,” he added.

Eternals was one of the biggest star vehicles of MCU with actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, among others, but after the film turned out to be a disappointment, Marvel has stayed away from announcing its return.