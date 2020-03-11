Kumail Nanjiani reveals he wanted to look like Hrithik Roshan in The Eternals

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani had one-line brief for his trainer on The Eternals — he wanted to look like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.
Nanjiani is essaying the role of Kingo, a buff Eternal who is a cosmic-powered being who lives in the present day as a Bollywood star in the Marvel Studios film.
The Silicon Valley star had his own ideas about just how beefed up Kingo should be.
“I wanted Kumail to have the freedom to interpret his character, especially his physicality,” director Chloe Zhao added.
For that, Nanjiani turned to Bollywood and invoked Roshan, the Indian actor who has played the superhero Krrish in a film series.
“I went to my trainer and said, ‘I want to look like this guy (Roshan)’,” Nanjiani told Men’s Health magazine.
But the actor had another hurdle to cross after his physical transformation was complete: he started getting body dysmorphia, a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.
“I don’t want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues. I don’t have that. But I did start getting some body dysmorphia. I’d look in the mirror and I’d see my abs and when I looked again, they would fade. I would just see the flaws,” he added.
In December, the actor shared a few of his shirtless photos flaunting his abs.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Nanjiani said though the photos on Instagram helped, he wants to be “easy” on himself.
“When I saw that reaction was when I was like, ‘Okay, I clearly don’t see what’s actually there.’ It’s something that I’m trying to be aware of and be better at, because that’s not a good way to be. You want to be easy on yourself,” he added.
