Kumail Nanjiani to play journalist in political thriller The Independent

Kumail Nanjiani, who will next be seen in Marvel’s The Eternals, has joined the cast of political thriller The Independent. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Kumail Nanjiani, who will next be seen in Marvel’s The Eternals, has joined the cast of political thriller The Independent. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast of political thriller The Independent.

The 42-year-old actor will play a journalist who uncovers a conspiracy, which places the fate of the election in his hands with America’s first viable independent presidential candidate poised for victory.

Amy Rice is directing the film from a script penned by Evan Parter, reported Variety.

The film was introduced to the buyers by sales and finance company The Exchange at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival.

“Kumail is a great actor with global recognition and he serves as the cornerstone for an incredible ensemble cast that we are excited to announce shortly,” said Brian O’Shea of The Exchange.

