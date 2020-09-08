Kumail Nanjiani: Scale of Eternals is unlike anything I’ve ever seen

Kumail Nanjiani plays a pivotal role in MCU's upcoming film Eternals. (Photo: Kumail Nanjiani/Instagram)

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a big Bollywood movie star in Marvel’s upcoming superhero film Eternals, said the movie is going to be “massive” and promised that it will be “worth the wait.”

During a chat on Twitter, his followers wanted to know when Marvel would be dropping the teaser for Eternals, but Kumail kept the suspense going. As for the latest news about the film, Kumail said, “I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes.”

Kumail Nanjiani added that he was “awestruck” by the film every day as he shot for it. “But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It’s the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I’ve ever been a part of. And it’s massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day,” Nanjiani tweeted.

The actor also shared that working with director Chloe Zhao has been “one of the most thrilling and satisfying experiences” of his career. He called her “a visionary and a true filmmaker.”

Kumail Nanjiani had earlier shared photos of his physical transformation for the role in the superhero film.

Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals, also starring Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington among others, is set after the events of Avengers Endgame. The film is now scheduled to release in February 2021.

