Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani says Martin Scorsese has ‘earned the right’ to diss superhero movies: ‘Strange that people get upset about it’

Kumail Nanjiani became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2020 film Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao.

kumail nanjiani, mcuKumail Nanjiani played Kingo in MCU's Eternals.
Kumail Nanjiani says Martin Scorsese has ‘earned the right’ to diss superhero movies: ‘Strange that people get upset about it’
Kumail Nanjiani became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2020 film Eternals and while it is yet to be known if the movie will have a sequel (though its dismal performance and Marvel’s silence suggest that it isn’t going to happen), the Silicon Valley actor recently defended Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese’s take on superhero films.

In a conversation with Esquire, Nanjiani said that he loves the films Tarantino and Scorsese make and said that he might disagree with Scorsese’s opinion but the Goodfellas director has “earned the right to have an opinion”. He said, “I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes, and I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?”

“If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies,” he further said and added, “It’s so strange that people get upset about it.”

Exclusive |Exclusive| Sanam Saeed says ‘whole of Pakistan’ raised on Bollywood: ‘We know Madhubala to Deepika Padukone, but India doesn’t know what happens in Pak’

Quentin Tarantino had recently spoken about the plethora of superhero films and called it the Marvel-isation of Hollywood. “My only axe to grind is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fanbase or even for the studio making them… So it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem. It’s a problem of representation,” he said while talking on Tom Segura’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast.

Previously, Martin Scorsese had said that Marvel movies are “not cinema” and compared them to “theme parks”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 20:10 IST
