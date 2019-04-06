Kumail Nanjiani in talks to star in Marvel’s The Eternals

Stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Eternals is one of the most high-profile upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Angeline Jolie was also reported to be in negotiations to star in The Eternals. If her deal is finalised, she will play the lead role of Eternal Sersi. Indie director Chloe Zhao is helming the project.

Created by legendary comic-book writer Jack Kirby, the Eternals are humanoids which were tasked by the Celestials, one of the oldest beings in the universe (Kurt Russell’s Ego the Living Planet was revealed to be a Celestial in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2), as the protectors of the earth.

Thanos, the primary villain of the MCU so far, is the son of two Eternals (A’lars and Sui-San), but carries the Deviant gene which gives him his monstrous and grotesque appearance (though the MCU’s Mad Titan is much better looking than the one in comics).

Just like the New Gods storyline, which Kirby created while at DC Comics and its always warring inhabitants Apokolips and New Genesis, Eternals are also perpetually at war with Deviants. A New Gods film is also interestingly in development at DC, with Ava DuVernay directing.

With Captain Marvel coming into the fray (and with her the Skrulls and the Kree), the action in MCU will not be limited to earth now. And with the Fox deal, Marvel Studios can use cosmic villains like Galactus.