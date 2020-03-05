Kumail Nanjiani is the ‘biggest Bollywood movie star’ in Marvel’s The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that he plays the “biggest Bollywood movie star” in The Eternals. (Photo: Kumail Nanjiani/Instagram) Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that he plays the “biggest Bollywood movie star” in The Eternals. (Photo: Kumail Nanjiani/Instagram)

Comedian-actor Kumail Nanjiani has revealed details about his character in Marvel’s The Eternals. The multi-starrer cosmic superhero film falls under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is about the titular immortal alien beings.

The Chloé Zhao directorial also features Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington.

Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that he plays the “biggest Bollywood movie star” in The Eternals. During Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast, he said, “We were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to protect Earth from these monsters, the Deviants. A lot of it takes place in the present day. By this point, we’ve been on Earth for a long time. and my character, for instance, is like ‘OK we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.'”

He added, “So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet, and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star.”

Kumail Nanjiani also said that the film features a Bollywood dance number. But it was not easy for him to do. “I remember the first time I went to rehearsal, I walked into this gym and there were all these South Asian people. I was so moved immediately. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we went from none of us to so many in one scene!’ I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It’s really a workout. And you know, there’s like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there’s me!”

Matthew K Firpo and Ryan Firpo have penned the screenplay of The Eternals.

The Eternals releases on November 6, 2020.

