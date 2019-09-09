Kristen Stewart wants to play gay superhero

Few days after Kristen Stewart revealed that initially in her career she was advised to hide her sexuality to score a Marvel movie, the actor has expressed her desire to play a gay superhero.

In an interview with Variety on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Stewart elaborated on the remarks she made during her conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, saying she is hopeful Marvel will hire gay actors to play superheros.

“I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie’. That’s been a conversation that’s always existed.

“I’ve always radically rejected it. It’s nice to be able to talk about that in a way that people really understand now. Instead of sounding like I’m being crazy, like, ‘Don’t put me in a box! Ambiguity’s a cool thing!’ Now, it’s like, duh. Before I had to say it like it was some far out idea. Now it’s more on the main stage, which is rad. I’m sure they would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes,” she said.

Stewart is promoting her film Seberg at TIFF along with co-star Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When he asked what kind of superhero Stewart would like to play, she replied, “A gay one!”.

“I think she should be the gay female Falcon Captain America,” Mackie added.