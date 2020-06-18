Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Spencer

Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in Spencer. (Photo: Reuters) Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in Spencer. (Photo: Reuters)

Kristen Stewart, who, after the Twilight movies, has spent years establishing a name for herself in independent cinema, will soon be seen as Princess Diana in a film titled Spencer, reported Deadline. The film is being directed by Pablo Larrain, who earlier helmed the Natalie Portman starrer Jackie. The drama has been written by Steven Knight.

The film focuses on one of the Christmas weekends of the early 90s in Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the royals often spent their holidays. The three day period will follow Lady Diana as she makes the decision to walk away from being the Queen. The film will also focus on her endless love for sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Since the drama is set way before Princess Diana’s death, it will not be a subject in the film.

On casting Stewart, Pablo Larrain told Deadline, “Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see.”

Larrain talked about the subject of his film and said, “Diana is such a powerful icon, where millions and millions of people, not just women, but many people around the world felt empathy toward her in her life. We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles.”

“We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life,” the director added.

Production on Spencer is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd