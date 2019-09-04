Kristen Stewart was told to hide her sexuality to get Marvel movie

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart, who will soon be seen in Amazon Studio’s Seberg, recently opened up about her personal life. In a Harper Bazaar UK interview, the actor claimed that she was advised to not date women publically as it might reduce her chances of featuring in a Marvel movie.

“I’ve fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’…I don’t want to work with people like that,” the actor said.

Kristen Stewart also opened up about her previous relationship with The Batman star Robert Pattinson.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours,'” Stewart said.

Adding that she has evolved over the years and doesn’t feel the need to hide anything from anyone, Kristen Stewart said, “I was informed by an old school mentality, which is—you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual.'”