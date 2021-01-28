Kristen Stewart looks perfect as Princess Diana in Spencer

The first look of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming biographical film Spencer is here. Spencer, which has begun filming, is directed by Pablo Larraín and is based on a screenplay by Steven Knight, known for writing TV shows like Peaky Blinders.

The title of the film is derived from Diana’s maiden name.

Diana was a free-spirited woman who married Prince Charles. Their romance was projected in popular imagination as a fairytale, at least until it ended with a divorce after years of reports of extramarital affairs.

The late princess has been essayed on screen several times, most recently by Emma Corrin in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown.

As far as looks go, Kristen Stewart, make-up artists and costume designers have absolutely nailed it. The actor looks just enough like Diana while also not exactly like her. There is also quite a bit of Stewart here.

The official account of one of the production companies behind the film, Neon, shared the look on social media. The caption read, “Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER.”

Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris are also part of the cast.

Earlier while speaking to InStyle magazine, Kristen Stewart had talked about how she found Diana’s accent intimidating to nail. “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach. In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie,” the actor said.

She added, “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana. I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

The film is expected to release later this year.