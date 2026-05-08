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Kris Jenner reveals she felt ‘really sick’ after taking Ozempic
TV personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner recently opened up about how Ozempic made her feel 'sick.'
Ozempic has become a major talking point in the entertainment industry. The rapid weight-loss transformations of several Bollywood celebrities in recent months have fuelled widespread speculation about the drug’s use and possible side effects. Now, Kris Jenner has opened up about her own experience with Ozempic. In a recent interview, the 70-year-old revealed that the medication made her feel “really sick”, before she eventually discovered what she described as a “game changer.”
During an appearance on the SHE MD Podcast on Tuesday, Kris said, “I did not do, like, an Ozempic. I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick.”
The TV personality and businesswoman further recalled telling her doctor, Thais Aliabadi, that she is not able to work properly because of her health. “I can’t work anymore. I can’t. I’m so sick. I can’t, like nauseous. And so she goes, ‘Okay, okay. Let’s try something else,'” she said. Kris and Thais “dialed around and looked at different options.”
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During the podcast, Kris Jenner also revealed what finally did work for her. “I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me. And then I follow it up with supplements,” she shared.
Injectable peptides have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with many people turning to them for benefits such as weight management and improved athletic performance, as noted by the American Medical Association. Kris Jenner also shared that Dr Thais Aliabadi advises her on dietary supplements to include in her routine, including fish oil and omega-3 supplements. “And that was a game changer,” she said, adding, “That actually bought me an extra couple hours at night because I get up so early. I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner and I’m done.”
Krish Jenner concluded by revealing that the peptides gave her more energy than before, and that the supplements are also beneficial for her hair, nails and skin.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or weight-loss protocol, and never disregard professional medical advice because of something read here. Claims regarding medications and supplements, including those sourced from public figures or social media, have not been independently verified.
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