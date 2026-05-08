Kris Jenner reveals she felt ‘really sick’ after taking Ozempic

Ozempic has become a major talking point in the entertainment industry. The rapid weight-loss transformations of several Bollywood celebrities in recent months have fuelled widespread speculation about the drug’s use and possible side effects. Now, Kris Jenner has opened up about her own experience with Ozempic. In a recent interview, the 70-year-old revealed that the medication made her feel “really sick”, before she eventually discovered what she described as a “game changer.”

During an appearance on the SHE MD Podcast on Tuesday, Kris said, “I did not do, like, an Ozempic. I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick.”