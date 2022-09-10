scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Kris Jenner reacts to rumours that she leaked daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Kris Jenner, mother of businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian, appeared at on The Late Late Show With James Corden and cleared the air about Kim's sex tape.

Kim KardashianSocialite Kim Kardashian with mother Kris Jenner. (Photo: Instagram/krisjenner)

Socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian‘s infamous 2007 sex tape with her then boyfriend Ray J kick-started her career in entertainment. Recently, Ray J accused Kim’s mother Kris Jenner of having a hand in releasing the tape. However, Kris recently appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden with daughter Kylie Jenner and reacted to the accusation.

James made Kris take a lie-detector test and asked a series of questions, one of them being her involvement in releasing her daughter’s sex tape. To this, Kris replied, “It’s ok, but no”. The machine agreed with her and results showed that she was speaking the truth. Kris then said, “Oh, I like that we cleared that up.”

Earlier in May, Ray J had told the Daily Mail that the sex tape was allegedly a partnership between him, Kim and Kris Jenner. Ray said, “Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.” He also said that there was a contract for three sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment. He had further said in the same interview that he never possessed the tape in the first place: “For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim.” He added, “I will not let them do this to me anymore.”

Kris, who is also the mother of Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendell Jenner and Rob Kardashian, was asked by Kylie if she is her favourite child. To this, Kris answered truthfully, “Yes,” but then also quickly added, “I can’t go home now.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Kylie also spoke about her second child with Travis Scott. She revealed that her son’s name is officially still Wolf, but they have zeroed down on a new name that they aren’t willing to announce publicly just yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 05:43:06 pm
Next Story

Punjabi singer Honey Singh pays Rs 1 cr interim settlement to estranged wife, files for divorce

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
How the UK National Anthem changed back to ‘God Save the King’
Express Explained

How the UK National Anthem changed back to ‘God Save the King’

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

The story behind Kate Middleton's 'mourning jewellery' after Queen's death

The story behind Kate Middleton's 'mourning jewellery' after Queen's death

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement