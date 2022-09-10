Kris Jenner reacts to rumours that she leaked daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian‘s infamous 2007 sex tape with her then boyfriend Ray J kick-started her career in entertainment. Recently, Ray J accused Kim’s mother Kris Jenner of having a hand in releasing the tape. However, Kris recently appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden with daughter Kylie Jenner and reacted to the accusation.

James made Kris take a lie-detector test and asked a series of questions, one of them being her involvement in releasing her daughter’s sex tape. To this, Kris replied, “It’s ok, but no”. The machine agreed with her and results showed that she was speaking the truth. Kris then said, “Oh, I like that we cleared that up.”

Earlier in May, Ray J had told the Daily Mail that the sex tape was allegedly a partnership between him, Kim and Kris Jenner. Ray said, “Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.” He also said that there was a contract for three sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment. He had further said in the same interview that he never possessed the tape in the first place: “For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim.” He added, “I will not let them do this to me anymore.”

Kris, who is also the mother of Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendell Jenner and Rob Kardashian, was asked by Kylie if she is her favourite child. To this, Kris answered truthfully, “Yes,” but then also quickly added, “I can’t go home now.”

Kylie also spoke about her second child with Travis Scott. She revealed that her son’s name is officially still Wolf, but they have zeroed down on a new name that they aren’t willing to announce publicly just yet.