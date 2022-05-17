scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker, shares photos: ‘Till death do us part’

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from her wedding with Travis Barker on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 6:31:18 pm
Travis BakerTravis Baker and Kourtney Kardashian got married (Photo: Instagram/ Kourtney Kardashian)

Kourtney Kardashian recently married Travis Baker at an intimate and dreamlike ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. While Kourtney wore a mini dress, stiletto heels and a veil, the Blink 182 drummer chose a black outfit. Sharing the photos from the wedding, Kourtney wrote, “Till death do us part.”

Replying to Kourtney Kardashian’s post, “momager” Kris Jenner wrote, “I love you,” with heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian commented, “Kravis forever.” Kim also posted an infinity emoji. Khadijah Haqq McCray, a close friend of the Kardashian sisters, wrote, “Aww,” with a heart emoji.

Also Read |Explained: How the world kept up with the Kardashians, for 14 long years

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Travis’ father Randy. In April this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a ‘practice wedding’ at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan at cannes 2022
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look to Aishwarya Bachchan’s annual appearance, Indian stars who are attending

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement