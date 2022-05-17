Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker, shares photos: ‘Till death do us part’

Kourtney Kardashian recently married Travis Baker at an intimate and dreamlike ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. While Kourtney wore a mini dress, stiletto heels and a veil, the Blink 182 drummer chose a black outfit. Sharing the photos from the wedding, Kourtney wrote, “Till death do us part.”

Replying to Kourtney Kardashian’s post, “momager” Kris Jenner wrote, “I love you,” with heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian commented, “Kravis forever.” Kim also posted an infinity emoji. Khadijah Haqq McCray, a close friend of the Kardashian sisters, wrote, “Aww,” with a heart emoji.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Travis’ father Randy. In April this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a ‘practice wedding’ at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.