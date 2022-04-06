Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with drummer Travis Barker, wedding not legal: Reports

Celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot, according to reports. However, the marriage is not legal since the pair did not get a license for the same.

The Blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said their ‘I dos’ in early hours of Monday morning. The wedding reportedly took place right after Travis was done with his Grammy performance.

The owner of One Love Wedding chapel, Marty Frierson, told USA Today that the ceremony took place at 1:45 am on Monday morning, and added that the couple had called the premises to confirm their appointment about the same around 12:30 am that night. The owner said that they were not allowed to take any pictures or videos of the function. However, Frierson did confirm that the lovebirds’ four wedding guests did the honours.

Kourtney and Barker had announced their engagement in October, eight months after the pair went Instagram official with their highly-publicised relationship. Barker had proposed Kourtney at the beach where he had put out a giant red heart with roses. At the time, the couple had shared photos of the whole affair and stated that the engagement was like a ‘dream’ come true.

In the trailer for the new Kardashian show on Hulu, Kourtney was heard saying that Travis and her are planning on having a baby together.