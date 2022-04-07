Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker: ‘An epic night…’

A day after reports of their Las Vegas wedding surfaced online, Kardashian sister Kourtney and drummer Travis Barker confirmed their ‘practice’ wedding via a social media post.

Sharing a bunch of photos from the said wedding on her Instagram handle, Kourtney wrote, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

In the shared pictures, both Kourtney and Travis were dressed in matching black leather jackets as they helds hands and shared a kiss. Kourtney looked happy as can be as she flaunted her beautiful bouquet of roses in the images, even as an Elvis Presely impersonator seemed to ‘officiate’ the wedding.

The wedding reportedly took right after Travis Barker’s Grammys performance on Sunday night. The couple were done saying their I dos by 1:40 am on Monday morning. Chapel’s owner Marty Frierson had earlier confirmed to USA Today that the ceremony did happen but no one but their four wedding guests were allowed to document the happy event.

The wedding is not a legal one since the pair did not have a license for the same. But maybe the ‘real’ thing will happen soon enough, since the duo have been engaged for over six months now. Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October last year, eight months after their relationship became Instagram official.