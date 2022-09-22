scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Knock at the Cabin trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s next looks like an edge-of-the-seat thriller

The trailer of M Night Shyamalan's next Knock at the Cabin is out and it stars Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Dave Bautista.

knock at the cabin trailerThe trailer of M Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin is out.

The trailer of M Night Shyamalan’s next Knock at the Cabin is out and it appears to be an intense thriller. The trailer introduces us to a family on a vacation at a secluded cabin in the woods. Four strangers take them hostage and ask them to make a choice that can avert the apocalypse.

The trailer has Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge playing a couple, and Dave Bautista plays the leader of the group that takes them hostage. Knock at the Cabin also stars Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint in significant roles.

The film’s screenplay is based on The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Directed by M Night Shyamalan, the film has been written by Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman and Shyamalan.

Shyamalan’s last directorial was the 2021 film Old. He was previously involved with the Apple series Servant, which he is executive producing now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services
Also Read |Hush Hush review: Juhi Chawla needs a better comeback, and we need a better payoff

Knock at the Cabin’s official synopsis reads, “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 05:43:49 pm
Next Story

Ali Zafar wants to cast Shehnaaz Gill in his music video, says Amitabh Bachchan left him tongue-tied

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement