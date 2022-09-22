Knock at the Cabin trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s next looks like an edge-of-the-seat thriller

The trailer of M Night Shyamalan’s next Knock at the Cabin is out and it appears to be an intense thriller. The trailer introduces us to a family on a vacation at a secluded cabin in the woods. Four strangers take them hostage and ask them to make a choice that can avert the apocalypse.

The trailer has Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge playing a couple, and Dave Bautista plays the leader of the group that takes them hostage. Knock at the Cabin also stars Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint in significant roles.

The film’s screenplay is based on The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Directed by M Night Shyamalan, the film has been written by Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman and Shyamalan.

Shyamalan’s last directorial was the 2021 film Old. He was previously involved with the Apple series Servant, which he is executive producing now.

Knock at the Cabin’s official synopsis reads, “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”