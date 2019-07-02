Knives Out trailer: Chris Evans and Daniel Craig go head-to-head in this multi-starrer murder mystery

How often do we see our favourite superheroes and spies sharing screen space? Almost never is the answer. However, the recently released trailer of Knives Out suggests it has made the impossible possible by teaming up Captain America and James Bond together in a movie.

Advertising

Yes, you read that right. Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, and a host of stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Christopher Plummer feature in this thriller helmed by Rian Johnson.

The old father has died and nearly all the members of the family are suspects. Daniel Craig plays detective Benoit Blanc, while Chris evidently plays one of the spoilt and rude suspects.

In fact, towards the end of the trailer, we even see the characters of Evans and Craig interact, with Evans responding in the sassiest fashion ever. It is during this moment that Evans glances around the room full of cops and detectives and says coolly, “What is this, CSI KFC?” leaving Craig’s character confounded.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.”

Knives Out releases on November 27 in the US.