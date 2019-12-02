Knives Out script was ‘delicious’: Daniel Craig

Knives Out, which features Daniel Craig as private sleuth Benoit Blanc, who investigates the murder of a successful mystery novelist, released on November 27. Knives Out, which features Daniel Craig as private sleuth Benoit Blanc, who investigates the murder of a successful mystery novelist, released on November 27.

Actor Daniel Craig said the script of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was “delicious” and even he was taken aback when he saw the final cut.

The whodunit, which Johnson has written and directed, features Craig as private sleuth Benoit Blanc, who investigates the murder of a successful mystery novelist.

Talking to Collider, Craig said the plot didn’t matter to him as it was just the script that drew him to the project.

“I didn’t read it like that. I kind of was like, ‘I know what it is, I know what this is’. I read it and just enjoyed the language. I read it and it was just so … I keep wanting to use the word, it was just delicious. (The plot) didn’t matter to me, that was sort of secondary to what it was,” the 51-year-old actor said.

“The writing was so good and it was so interesting and so fun, there were belly laughs, there were all of these things. And the whole murder mystery of it is not my business really. Even though I play the detective, it was for Rian to manufacture, and he does it beautifully. And when I saw the finished movie, I knew (the plot) because I know what happens, but I was surprised,” he added.

Knives Out also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The film released on November 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App