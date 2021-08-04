Kit Harington on Eternals: ‘They’re doing something really different with this movie’

While the release of the highly-anticipated Marvel movie Eternals is still some time away, everyone is already excited about what the movie will have to offer MCU’s diehard fans. But no one more than maybe Eternals actor and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. While speaking with Movieweb, the actor stated that he is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is excited about watching the final cut.

“I’m a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking, it’s very exciting. The character, I won’t go into why he interests me, because it’s more than my life is worth to tell you. But what did interest me about that piece was that it was Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse,” said Harington.

Elaborating on the subject, the actor said, “It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can’t tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it’s coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I’ll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it’s really exciting.”

Eternals has a huge cast for a Marvel origin movie. Besides Kit Harington, it stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani among others in pivotal parts. Disney also recently revealed that Eternals will not be following a hybrid release format, and will be only be available to watch in theatres. The studio is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, who recently sued Disney for releasing her standalone Marvel film simultaneously on the OTT platform Disney Plus. The actor claimed that the film’s box office performance suffered a setback as a result of that decision.

Meanwhile, Disney claims that the movie star’s lawsuit holds no merit and released a statement stating, “The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Eternals will release in theatres this November.