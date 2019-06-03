Toggle Menu
Kissed a lot of frogs before getting here: Hilary Swank on husband Philip Schneiderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/kissed-a-lot-of-frogs-before-getting-here-hilary-swank-on-husband-philip-schneider-5762680/

Kissed a lot of frogs before getting here: Hilary Swank on husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank says it may have taken a long time to find true love, but she is now happily married to husband Philip Schneider.

Hilary Swank and philip schneider photo
Hilary Swank tied the knot with Philip Schneider last August in a romantic secret ceremony. (Source: Hilary Swank/Instagram)

Actor Hilary Swank says it may have taken a long time to find true love, but she is now happily married to husband Philip Schneider.

The Oscar winner tied the knot with the entrepreneur last August in a romantic secret ceremony.

Asked how it was being married to Schneider, Swank told People Now, “He’s great. It took a long time to get the right guy.

“I kissed a lot of frogs before getting here. There’s not anything that I would really change (about him). I’m really happy with him.”

Previously, the Million Dollar Baby star revealed the couple met on a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’ wife Vicki and another close friend Jean.

